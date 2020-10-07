WildcatReport - 25 years ago today: Northwestern 19 Michigan 13

WildcatReport is looking back on each game of Northwestern's magic 1995 Big Ten championship season as part of the team's 25th anniversary celebration.

If the win over Notre Dame in the season opener put Northwestern on the map, the victory over No. 7 Michigan proved to the world that the Wildcats were for real.

History wasn't on the Wildcats' side walking into the Big House on Oct. 7, 1995. They had lost 19 straight to the Wolverines. They hadn't beaten Michigan in Ann Arbor since 1959. They hadn't beaten them anywhere since 1965.

"This was the real deal,” said wide receiver D’Wayne Bates in The Foundation: Expect Victory. "If you had any chance in the Big Ten, you had to go through Michigan.”

And that's exactly what Northwestern did. Using a suffocating defense, an opportunistic offense and four Sam Valenzisi field goals, the 25th-ranked Wildcats emerged with a hard-fought 19-13 win that was their best overall performance of the season.

This was Michigan, after all, the bully on the Big Ten block. "The best team we played that year, hands down," said senior center and captain Rob Johnson.

The Wolverines, as usual, were loaded. They had stars like Mercury Hayes, Amani Toomer, Marcus Ray and a young freshman named Charles Woodson. Then there was Tim Biakabutuka, whom Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald still calls the best back he ever faced. The core of that Michigan team would win the national championship two years later.

“If we play them 100 times, they probably win 99 times,” said Johnson.

But not this time. Not on this day.

Biakabutuka, a "freak show athlete," according to Fitzgerald, got his yards -- he ran for 205, far and away the most the Wildcats allowed all season. But Northwestern kept him out of the end zone and managed to grind out the win.

The tone was set early in this one. Michigan jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter and had a first down at the Northwestern 1-yard line, poised to put a hammer lock on the game early.

But the Wildcats had other ideas. As they would all day, they would bend, but they didn't break. Fitzgerald and the defense rose up and stoned Biakabutuka twice behind the line of scrimmage. On third down, Brian Griese threw incomplete to force the Wolverines to settle for a chip-shot field goal and a 6-0 lead.

Perhaps it was right then and there that Michigan knew it may have a fight on its hands and that this Northwestern team was a little bit different than the other 19 in a row they had defeated.

There were other telling moments in that half, too. Bates, a redshirt freshman, leaped up over Woodson to snag a Steve Shnur pass on the sideline. A visibly nervous Chris Hamdorf, coming in to spell an injured Schnur, threw a 25-yard dart over the middle to Darren Drexler, and then a 26-yarder to Touissant Waterman, to set up Sam Valenzisi's first field goal.

Right before the half, Toomer fumbled a kickoff that gave NU the ball at the Michigan 29. Valenzisi drilled his second field goal to forge a 6-6 tie with one second to go in the half.



