WildcatReport - 25 years ago today: Northwestern 27 Minnesota 17

WildcatReport is looking back on each game of Northwestern's magic 1995 Big Ten championship season as part of the team's 25th anniversary celebration.

Northwestern was coming off of a monstrous win over Michigan and ranked 14th in the country when they took on Minnesota in Minneapolis on Oct. 14, 1995.

The Wildcats were hoping that this time around they would follow up a road win over a Top 10 team better than they had the first time. After knocking off No. 9 Notre Dame in the season opener, Northwestern did a face-plant, losing to Miami (Ohio) at home. Now, they were facing a stern Big Ten test in the Metrodome against the Golden Gophers.

But the Wildcats proved they had learned a lesson about handling success. They fell behind early but, behind a big day from Darnell Autry and some well-timed takeaways, rallied for a hard-fought 27-17 victory.

"Our players were more relieved than excited," said Gary Barnett after the win. "They don't realize, coming off that huge win at Michigan, how hard it was to win here tonight."

Indeed, the Golden Gophers made Northwestern earn this one.

Minnesota was the first team to score a first-quarter touchdown against the Wildcats that season. After Sean McMenomy blocked a Paul Burton punt and Chris Darkins scored a touchdown, the Gophers had themselves a 14-3 lead and the Wildcats were on their heels.

But two Minnesota fumbles got the Wildcats right back into the game.

First, Chris Martin recovered Rodney Heath's muffed punt at the Minnesota 18 to lead to a Sam Valenzisi 30-yard field goal.



