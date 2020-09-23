WildcatReport - 25 years ago today: Northwestern 30 Air Force 6

WildcatReport is looking back on each game of Northwestern's magic 1995 Big Ten championship season as part of the team's 25th anniversary celebration.





Who are these Wildcats?

That was the question Northwestern fans were asking heading into Northwestern's matchup with Air Force on Sept. 23, 1995.

Were they the team that knocked off mighty Notre Dame in the opener? Or were they the team that blew a 21-point fourth-quarter lead and lost to Miami of Ohio in their second game?

The answer was revealed in the Wildcats' 30-6 demolition of the Falcons. They were the former. The latter team would never appear again all season.

Northwestern gave Air Force a dose of their own medicine by pounding the ball on the ground. Darnell Autry carried the ball 37 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns, part of the Wildcats' total of 249 rushing yards.

As center Rob Johnson said in The Foundation: Expect Victory episode, "We got back to basics. Hand the ball off to Darnell. Hand the ball off to Darnell. Hand the ball off to Darnell."

Meanwhile, the Wildcats' defense played almost flawless assignment football in throttling Air Force's triple-option attack. The Falcons managed just 137 rushing yards -- 200 below their average coming into the game -- and two field goals. They eked out just 3.5 yards per carry.

It was redemption for a Northwestern defense that was rocked the week before by their fourth-quarter collapse against Miami.

"Our defense took the Miami loss to heart," said linebacker Pat Fitzgerald. "We were embarrassed. I took it as motivation."



