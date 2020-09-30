WildcatReport - 25 years ago today: Northwestern 31 Indiana 7

WildcatReport is looking back on each game of Northwestern's magic 1995 Big Ten championship season as part of the team's 25th anniversary celebration.

After a rollercoaster of a non-conference schedule, Northwestern began Big Ten play on Sept. 30, 1995, by hosting Indiana.

The Wildcats had beaten No. 9 Notre Dame to earn their first AP Top 25 ranking since 1971, lost to Miami (Ohio) to fall back into oblivion, and then steadied their ship with an impressive win over Air Force.

Now, against Indiana, Northwestern relied on its playmakers, and they came through with several big plays as the Wildcats throttled the Hoosiers, 31-7.

Darnell Autry, who came into the game as the nation's No. 2 rusher, had a 42-yard touchdown run.

Paul Burton booted a 90-yard punt -- that's right, 90 yards -- to tie a school record set by Steve Toth in 1934.

Brian Musso set up a touchdown with an 86-yard punt return, the longest since the immortal Otto Graham had a 93-yarder in 1941.

Hudhaifa Ismaeli hit Indiana quarterback Chris Dittoe, forcing a fumble that Casey Dailey picked up and ran 43 yards for a touchdown.

Like they had all season, the Wildcats used Autry as their sledgehammer, steadily knocking holes in the Indiana defense. He finished with 162 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries, his fifth straight 100-yard rushing game dating to the previous season.

As redshirt freshman wide receiver D'Wayne Bates said, "If it ain’t broke, don’t try to fix it. If they can’t stop it, let’s keep running it. And literally, we kept running the ball."



