One-thousand yards is the benchmark of a good season for a running back. Two-thousand yards is sensational.

Last fall, Isaiah Groves ran for 3,085 yards and scored 37 touchdowns for Cross Plains (Tenn.) East Robertson. He won Tennessee's Mr. Football award as a result.

The three-star 2025 running back will be in Evanston for his official visit to Northwestern this weekend.