If Adetomiwa Adebawore comes off the edge as quickly as he makes recruiting decisions, the new Northwestern defensive end commitment will have a heck of a career in purple.

The three-star prospect from North Kansas City (Mo.) took his first visit to Northwestern last weekend, picking up his offer from the Wildcats on Friday, the day he arrived in Evanston. By Monday, he was a Wildcat.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder announced his commitment on Twitter on Tuesday morning.