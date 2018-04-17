If Adetomiwa Adebawore comes off the edge as quickly as he makes recruiting decisions, the new Northwestern defensive end commitment will have a heck of a career in purple.
The three-star prospect from North Kansas City (Mo.) took his first visit to Northwestern last weekend, picking up his offer from the Wildcats on Friday, the day he arrived in Evanston. By Monday, he was a Wildcat.
The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder announced his commitment on Twitter on Tuesday morning.
COMMITTED‼️ #B1GCats pic.twitter.com/YGGouXDirJ— Adetomiwa Adebawore (@tommybawore) April 17, 2018
The ninth member of Northwestern’s Class of 2019 and its first defensive linemen talks about the reasons for his commitment in this breaking WildcatReport story.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news