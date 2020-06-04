Sorrell tweeted a commitment video dedicated to the member of his late older brother, as well as a traditional statement tweet with a graphic.

Sorrell committed to the Wildcats on May 22, according to a Cresent City Sports report. Sources told WildcatReport that he waited for the completion of his commitment video before announcing his decision on Twitter.

It took a while, but defensive tackle Barryn Sorrell finally became a Wildcat on Wednesday.

The three-star standout from New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross chose Northwestern over 14 other offers, including Baylor, Kansas, Missouri, Purdue and Vanderbilt from the Power Five. He also had reported interest from the likes of Texas, Florida, LSU and Miami (Fla.).

Sorrell's commitment was first reported by Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports, citing Holy Cross head coach Nick Saltaformaggio as his source.

However, Sorrell told WildcatReport that day that Satafromaggio and Trahan had a "misunderstanding" and that he hadn't committed to the Wildcats as of yet. So it wasn't until Sorrell's tweet that everything became official.

However it went down, Northwestern landed the 10th member of its 2020 class and its first defensive tackle.

At 6-foot-4 and 250-pounds, Sorrell is listed by Rivals as a defensive end but was recruited by Northwestern as a three-technique defensive tackle. In March, he took home the Gatorade Award for his performance at the Rivals Camp Series event in New Orleans.

Northwestern's class was ranked 42nd in the country by Rivals before Sorrell's commitment.

More to come from WildcatReport.