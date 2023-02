Defensive line coach Christian Smith wasn't officially hired by Northwestern until Feb. 1. but he wasted no time getting straight to work. One of the new coach's first orders of business was recruiting, and his very first offer, just eight days after his hiring announcement, went to Ohio defensive tackle Francis Brewu.

Brewu, a 6-foot-2, 270-pounder from Thomas Worthington High School, said he felt "pure excitement" when he received the offer. The three-star prospect has already scheduled an overnight visit to Northwestern for a spring practice.

We caught up with Brewu to talk about his offer, his upcoming visit and his interest in the Wildcats.