Northwestern won’t officially unveil its new practice facility until Saturday, but it’s been having its intended effect on recruits for quite some time now. Take Preston Wilson, for example.

The three-star tackle from Argyle (Texas) couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw Ryan Fieldhouse during his visit on Tuesday.

“It’s amazing, I’ve never seen anything that nice,” said Wilson, a 6-foot-4, 270-pounder who has visited several campuses during his recruiting process. “It’s like something you see on TV about the future.”

Wilson says that his visit experience reserved a spot for Northwestern in his Top 5. He talks about his impressions and updates where he stands in the recruiting process in this WildcatReport premium story.