4-star OL Eli Sutton plans to visit Northwestern
Four-star, Rivals250 tackle Eli Sutton has Northwestern in his recently released Top 7, so it's no surprise that he's planning to visit soon.
The 6-foot-7, 280-pounder from Nashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy will make a trip to Evanston in early March for a spring practice.
Get the latest on Sutton in this video from Miami's CaneSport.com.
Chatted with 4-star OL @SuttonEli21 today at the NPA Lineman Challenge, just dropped his Top 7 and has upcoming visits to Northwestern, Miami, and North Carolina planned@jhardy575 @CaneSport @WildcatReport pic.twitter.com/9KLcafXKS4— Sean Williams (@SeanW_Rivals) February 24, 2020