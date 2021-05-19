Think of Fisher Anderson's visit to Northwestern last weekend as an appetizer. The four-star, Rivals250 tackle from Franklin (Tenn.) will be back for the main course, an official visit, on the first weekend of June.

But Anderson had a couple goals for his tour of Northwestern's campus. He wanted to validate that an official visit was necessary, and he wanted to get a feel for the campus and the environment.

Mission accomplished.

"I was really happy with what I saw," said Anderson, whose visit, though it came during the dead period, wasn't exactly unescorted.