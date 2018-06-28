The lead guard is crucial to head coach Chris Collins’ system at Northwestern, a player who can run the offense as well as score. He was lucky enough to have Bryant McIntosh to man the position the last four seasons.

Collins thought he had Jordan Lathon to take over for McIntosh for the 2018 class before his scholarship offer was revoked by the school in late May, less than a month before he was set to report to Northwestern. Collins was fortunate to get Ryan Greer to reclassify and graduate a year early, and the three-star prospect began his NU career this week.

Now, Collins is recruiting another lead guard for the 2019 class.

Four-star point guard Brenden Tucker, the No. 104 player in the nation, traveled from Dacula, Ga., to Evanston, Ill., to visit Northwestern on Tuesday. The more than 700-mile trip proved to be worth it because he left with a scholarship offer from the Wildcats.

We talked to Tucker about his visit, his offer and his recruiting picture in this premium WildcatReport recruiting story.