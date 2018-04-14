Jirehl Brock was set to release a list of his top six schools in the near future.

But after visiting Northwestern for the first time and picking up an offer on Saturday, the four-star, Rivals250 running back from Quincy (Ill.) says that he may have to expand his favorites from six to seven to include the Wildcats.

WildcatReport caught up to the No. 2 prospect in Illinois to get his thoughts about his visit and his latest offer in this premium recruiting story.