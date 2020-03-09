@WildcatReport

4-star TE Jordan Dingle appreciates the culture at Northwestern
Northwestern hosted more than a dozen visitors for Saturday's spring practice, including at least four four-star 2021 prospects. One of them was Jordan Dingle, the No. 13 tight end in the country.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder from Bowling Green (Ky.) stayed overnight on campus on Friday night and went to practice on Saturday. NU offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian feels like Dingle is just the kind of versatile tight end he can deploy as a weapon in the new offense he is installing at Northwestern.
We talked to Dingle, one of the top prospects on the Wildcats' board, to get his reaction to his experience in Evanston.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news