@WildcatReport

Northwestern hosted more than a dozen visitors for Saturday's spring practice, including at least four four-star 2021 prospects. One of them was Jordan Dingle, the No. 13 tight end in the country.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder from Bowling Green (Ky.) stayed overnight on campus on Friday night and went to practice on Saturday. NU offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian feels like Dingle is just the kind of versatile tight end he can deploy as a weapon in the new offense he is installing at Northwestern.

We talked to Dingle, one of the top prospects on the Wildcats' board, to get his reaction to his experience in Evanston.