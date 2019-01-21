Northwestern has been stockpiling offensive skill position players in its Class of 2020. The Wildcats have landed a quarterback, running back and wide receiver, so they already have guys who can throw, run and catch the ball.

Coaches are now looking to find guys to block for them. One of the Wildcats' top targets on the offensive line for 2020 is 6-foot-7 tackle Jeffrey Persi.

The three-star prospect from San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic pulled in an offer from the Wildcats in October and will come to Evanston in March for a spring practice to check out the program.

