@WildcatReport

It’s been more than a week since Northwestern’s 31-28 season-opening win over Nebraska in the Aer Lingus Classic in Dublin, Ireland. But because I turned the trip into a vacation and just returned to the U.S. on Saturday, I wanted to submit my final thoughts on the game and the event before we turn our attention to Duke this week.

So here, then, are my impressions, both on the field and off the field, from a heck of a weekend (or more) in Ireland with the Cats.





ON THE FIELD

The Cats are back: Well, I suppose we can’t say they are back quite yet – especially after watching Nebraska scuffle for three quarters before beating North Dakota on Saturday – but the Cats certainly looked like their old selves last Saturday.

That was a vintage Northwestern win. They played strong, fundamental football. They limited their mistakes. They fought back from not one, but two double-digit deficits. And they capped it off by winning a tight, one-score game.

That’s pretty much been the Wildcats’ formula for winning football games since head coach Pat Fitzgerald has been in charge, with obvious exceptions in 2019 and last season. The offense did a little more – 528 yards! – and the defense did a little less than they have in recent years, but they still looked like the “old” Cats.

They were tough. They were gritty. They were nails when the game was on the line. That’s Northwestern football.





Northwestern found its quarterback: Ryan Hilinski looked like a different player on Saturday. He was confident. He made big plays. He was efficient. He took care of the football.

He finished 27-of-38 for 341 yards and two touchdowns, without an interception. More than those numbers though, Hilinski looked the part. He didn’t settle for check-downs and throws underneath. He took shots down the field. He was in command. He stood tall in the pocket and he threw strikes.

This is the first time in Hilinski’s college career that he is in an offense for a second year, and it showed. In the first half, Hilinski carried the offense. In the second half, the running game took over to close it out.

Hilinski beat out a serious challenge from Brandon Sullivan to win the starting job. Right now, he looks like the right leader for the NU offense.





The Cats OL dominated the line of scrimmage: Maybe the biggest surprise of the game was the play of Northwestern’s much maligned offensive line. We knew they would be strong at tackle, with Peter Skoronski, the best tackle in American on one side, and Ethan Wiederkehr, a sixth-year veteran, on the other.

The middle, though, was what cost them last season. But guards Josh Priebe and Conrad Rowley, and center Charlie Schmidt showed that they put in some work this offseason. A lot of work. The tight ends, who often played in pairs, were effective too.

Northwestern gave Hilinski, not the most mobile of QBs, a clean pocket all day. Nebraska never sacked him and registered just one quarterback hurry. The Huskers managed just two tackles for loss against the Cats all day.

In the run game, though, is where they really flexed their muscle, consistently getting a push at the line of scrimmage and opening some gaping holes for Evan Hull (109 rushing yards) and Cameron Porter (94) to run through.

Here’s the piece de resistance for OL coach Kurt Anderson’s crew: after the Cats took a 31-28 lead with 11:34 left, they ran the ball 15 straight times to close out the game. That includes the last three kneel-downs in victory formation. They wore down the Huskers and overpowered them late in the game. That’s how you win football games.





The defense showed improvement: Last year, Nebraska ran for 427 yards against Northwestern. Last Saturday, the Huskers went for 110 on just 3.5 yards per carry.

So NU’s defense answered the biggest question going into the game: could they stop the run? The retooled defensive line outplayed Nebraska’s O-line, with new grad transfers Taishan Holmes and Ryan Johnson playing prominent roles.

The defense still has some work to do: Casey Thompson threw for 355 yards and the Huskers hit them for a couple big plays of 58 and 46 yards – the kind of big plays that got them beat throughout 2021. But the Cats came up with three turnovers and pitched a shutout in the fourth quarter.

All in all, it was a good first step for a defense that was atrocious last season and is looking for a drastic turnaround in defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil’s second season in charge.





The onside kick got overblown: Scott Frost’s decision to call for an onside kick after taking a 28-17 lead in the third quarter is what everyone in the media and the stands was talking about after the game. Especially Nebraska fans, the majority of whom were in favor of leaving Frost in Ireland after the loss to the Wildcats. Frost said he regretted the decision.

For the record, I didn’t think it was that bad of a call. An onside kick has a better chance of working when your opponent is least expecting it, not when you’re down by a score with less than a minute left and everyone in the stadium knows it’s coming.

The problem was, Northwestern seemed to know it was coming, and the front line of their kick-receive team is filled with guys with good hands, like running back Andrew Clair, who recovered the poorly executed kick -- before it traveled 10 yards, by the way.

Regardless, that’s not what cost Nebraska the game. The Wildcats outplayed the Huskers on both sides of the ball and were the tougher team when it mattered most. Nebraska was still up 11 points with a little more than 24 minutes to play after the onside kick attempt. Northwestern outscored them 14-0 from that point on. It was a big turning point, but saying that it cost the Huskers the game discounts Northwestern’s effort.