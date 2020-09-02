WildcatReport - A look back: NU 17 ND 15

WildcatReport looks back at the day Northwestern stunned Notre Dame, 17-15.





When: September 2, 1995





Where: Notre Dame Stadium





Key Play: Everybody remembers Notre Dame quarterback Ron Powlus falling down in the backfield on the Irish two-point conversion try in the fourth quarter, but the play of the game came later. With Notre Dame facing a fourth-and-two at their own 44-yard line with 3:57 to play, defensive tackle Matt Rice knifed in and drilled Irish tailback Randy Kinder for no gain. It was Notre Dame's last offensive play of the game as the Wildcats took possession and ran out the clock.





MVP: Darnell Autry ran for 160 yards on 33 carries in just his second career start.





Runner Up: Hudhaifa Ismaeli racked up seven tackles and two TFL, including a sack of Powlus for a nine-yard loss.





By the Numbers:

0 -- Touchdown passes by Irish quarterback Ron Powlus

2 -- Touchdown passes by Wildcat quarterback Steve Schnur

4 -- Sacks of Powlus by Northwestern's defense

20 -- Years since Northwestern had last won a season opener

28 -- The point spread by which Notre Dame was favored

33 -- Years since Northwestern had last defeated Notre Dame





Quotable