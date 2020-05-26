@WildcatReport

You might think that the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting campus lockdown would be especially detrimental for a school like Northwestern.

After all, the Wildcats are breaking in new offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian this season, and players aren’t together on campus to learn his new system.

But you’d be wrong. In fact, head coach Pat Fitzgerald said during a Zoom meeting with local media on Tuesday that it’s been an advantage for his program.

“I think it’s been a great asset for us,” he said.

The Wildcats were somewhat fortunate because they got eight spring practices in before the state of Illinois issued a stay-at-home order in mid-March. That enabled Bajakian to get a glimpse of his personnel and the players to begin to get a feel for his offense.

Fitzgerald believes that, since then, the constant Zoom meetings between Bajakian and his players – quarterbacks first, and the whole offense second – has accelerated the vital relationship-building between the coach and his players. That has, in turn, has sped up the learning process

That goes for the whole team, too. Instead of being out on the road recruiting in April and May, Northwestern’s assistant coaches are now spending more time with players on Zoom to conduct what Fitzgerald called “a mental install” of the playbook.

“It don’t think that has slowed us down AT ALL,” Fitzgerald emphasized, while acknowledging the fact that players can’t do anything physical. “It’s a lot more mentally intense. I think we’ve done a really good job of that, and not given the guys too much.

The program has basically created a “virtual Walter Athletic Center” on Zoom, said Fitzgerald. There are position rooms set up, where coaches are meeting with players, just as they would at their facility on the shore of Lake Michigan. Fitzgerald pops into each room as he sees fit to see what’s going on.

He said that the challenge is keeping players the players engaged. That’s why the Wildcats have been bringing in guests to speak to the players as often as possible, as you’ve probably seen on social media.

Celebrities like impressionist Frank Caliendo, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, sports business reporter (and NU alum) Darren Rovell and former quarterback Peyton Manning have all addressed the team, as have former Wildcats in the NFL, such as Tyler Lancaster.

Caliendo was a highlight, speaking for about a half hour, according to Fitzgerald, and doing “all” of his impressions, including John Madden and Mel Kiper Jr.

“The majority of our guys think he’s absolutely phenomenal,” said Fitzgerald.



