@WildcatReport

A lot of the skills involved in throwing a shotput translate very well to playing defensive end, says Northwestern incoming freshman DE Adetomiwa Adebawore.

And Adebawore should know. He threw the shot further than anyone in Missouri this year, winning the 5A state championship last month with a throw of 62-feet and 7-3/4 inches for North Kansas City High School..

It takes "balance and footwork" to throw the shot, said Adebawore. "It's about understanding your body and how your body moves."

Adebawore has to use specific techniques to generate as much power as possible in a small space to throw the shot put effectively. That certainly comes in handy on the line of scrimmage, where he will try to do the same thing against opposing offensive linemen in the Big Ten.

And ideally, both endeavors end with Adebawore throwing something, whether it's a 12-pound shot or a quarterback.

Adebawore's throw in the state meet shattered the previous record by about a foot and a half. But more than the gold medal, Adebawore is proud of what his state title represents: the payoff for a lot of hours spent perfecting his craft.

"It feels good because I worked really hard," said Adebawore.

Adebawore didn't only win the state championship; he did it using a new and radically different technique that required him to relearn how to throw the shot. It's akin to a pitcher completely changing his delivery -- and then winning the Cy Young Award anyway.

As Adebawore explained, he had been a "glider", a thrower who pushed off his back leg to slide across the throwing circle. This year, he used a "full spin technique" that required his body to complete one and a half revolutions before releasing the throw.