2026 Northwestern QB commit Johnny O'Brien recaps 'perfect' official visit

Even on what the coaches estimate to be the 15th trip to Northwestern of his recruitment, 2026 quarterback commit Johnny O'Brien came away impressed from his May 30-June 1 official visit.

"I can't say enough about the way the coaches treated us, everything was just perfect," he said. "I've known [Northwestern is the place for me] this whole time but it still just blew me away...



"It's been a great year [as a commit] knowing the stress of the recruiting process is over and I've found a home that I've wanted to go to my whole life."

