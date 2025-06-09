Premium content
2026 Northwestern QB commit Johnny O'Brien recaps 'perfect' official visit
Matthew Shelton  •  WildcatReport
Even on what the coaches estimate to be the 15th trip to Northwestern of his recruitment, 2026 quarterback commit Johnny O'Brien came away impressed from his May 30-June 1 official visit.

"I can't say enough about the way the coaches treated us, everything was just perfect," he said. "I've known [Northwestern is the place for me] this whole time but it still just blew me away...

"It's been a great year [as a commit] knowing the stress of the recruiting process is over and I've found a home that I've wanted to go to my whole life."

