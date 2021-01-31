WildcatReport - Alabama WR Jordan Mosley to Northwestern

Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen wide receiver Jordan Mosley was committed to Tennessee from June 2019 all the way to January 2021. He was committed to the Vols for 19 months, but with the coaching change taking place in Knoxville, he decided to explore other options.

Mississippi State made a run at him. South Carolina was in play. Penn State was showing heavy interest too.

But Northwestern is who the 6-foot, 180 pound playmaker has committed to.

"Northwestern got in the mix the day after I de-committed, and after they got my transcripts, and all that, about 24 hours later, the coach called and offered me," said Mosley.

"This is the best decision for me athletically and academically. It really wasn't a hard decision because of what they offer all around."

Originally, Mosley thought he would be announcing his decision later this week on Signing Day, but after working out this morning, he knew he didn't need to wait for Wednesday.

"It honestly just happened. I just knew this morning that Northwestern was the place to go. I knew it in my heart, so I knew it was the right decision."

Mosley sent Pat Fitzgerald a text message. He asked coach, "What number am I going to wear?"

That was the beginning of Mosley delivering the news to the Northwestern head coach. The Alabama talent knows who he will be playing for in the coming years.

"After I texted him, he asked me, 'what number do you want?' I came back with, what is available? He started to get excited, and he called me. That is when I committed and he was so excited.

"It is a great decision for me because coach Fitzgerald is family-oriented and he just gives me the impression of great person.

"He looks out for his players, they go out better than they came, and he is very loyal to the program. He has been there for 22 years, so the stability and loyalty is there, so that stands out too."