Pat Fitzgerald predicted this. Last year, the first year of the early signing period, Northwestern’s head coach said that the early signing day in December would soon become THE signing day, and that the traditional national signing day in February would become an afterthought.

That’s certainly the current reality in college football recruiting. Really, his hypothesis was proven last year, when 16 of the 18 members of the Wildcats’ Class of 2018 signed in December and just two signed in February. Nationally, about 70 percent of signees inked their national letters of intent early last year.

This year, the December-February balance is even more out of whack in Evanston. Northwestern signed 18 players from their Class of 2019 in December and, barring a shocking development, will add just one – two-star running back Evan Hull – on Wednesday. He committed on Jan. 19, the day after he picked up his offer from Northwestern, though he didn’t announce it until Jan. 28, the day after returning from his official visit.

Sources tell WildcatReport that the Wildcats could still be in the market for a grad transfer to add to the class, but even that seems like a longshot at this point, and grad transfers can sign after national signing day anyway. We can also expect Fitzgerald to reward a walkon or two with a scholarship at some point; there were certainly a lot of candidates who emerged during the 2018 season.

But that’s about it.

So it will be another snoozer of a signing day at the Walter Athletics Center – and around the country, really. The televised prospect hat dance that was once such an integral part of signing day has gone the way of the fax machine, another tradition that has seen its time come and go.

Eighty-nine of the Rivals100 signed in December, so just 11 remain on the board as of Sunday night. Of those 11, just seven are undecided; the other four are verbally committed.