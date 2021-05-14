All three incoming Cats land in final Rivals150

For the first time in his tenure, Northwestern head coach Chris Collins will bring in a class of freshmen who are all ranked in the Rivals150.

Rivals announced its final listing of the top 150 prospects in the nation for the 2021 class on Thursday, and all three Wildcat signees are on it.

Wing Casey Simmons was the highest-rated Cat at No. 119 after jumping 16 spots. Guard Julian Roper was next at No. 136 after rising two places. And do-everything wing Brooks Barnhizer, who may play guard at Northwestern, stayed at No. 142.

Collins has never brought in an entire class of ranked players before, and he's never had as many as three recruits who were ranked, either. This class may not be top-heavy -- Collins has signed a few Top 100 prospects in his time, including his two highest, Miller Kopp at 66 at Pete Nance at 67. But from top-to-bottom, you could argue that this is his strongest class.

Northwestern's incoming group is ranked 42nd in the nation by Rivals, but only ninth in the Big Ten. For comparison's sake, Collins' highest-ranked group -- the 2018 class that featured Kopp, Nance, Ryan Greer and Ryan Young -- came in at 24th nationally and fifth in the Big Ten.

