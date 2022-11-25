@WildcatReport

Illinois was sitting pretty just a few weeks ago. The Illini were 7-1, ranked 14th and controlled their own destiny in the Big Ten West.

But since then, the Illini have lost three straight games, including a gut-wrenching 19-17 loss to Michigan last Saturday, when the Wolverines hit the game-winning field goal with nine seconds left. Now, Illinois is a long-shot in the West race and needs both Iowa and Purdue to lose to claim the crown.

The Illini's streak pales in comparison to Northwestern's 10-game losing streak, of course. But they've fallen further and faster than the Wildcats.

So what can we expect from Illinois in Saturday's battle for the Land of Lincoln trophy? We talked to Doug Bucshon, the publisher of OrangeandBlueNews.com, to get the inside scoop on the Illini.

Here is our Q&A:



