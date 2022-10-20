News More News
An insider's look at Maryland

Billy Edwards could start at quarterback for Maryland on Saturday.
Billy Edwards could start at quarterback for Maryland on Saturday. (AP)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Maryland is one of the pleasant surprises in the Big Ten this season.

This is without a doubt the most talented team that head coach Mike Locksley has had since he arrived in College Park in 2019. The Terrapins are 5-2 (2-2 Big Ten) on the season, with a seven-point loss to No. 4 Michigan and a two-point loss to Purdue, when a game-tying two-point conversion was waved off by a penalty in the closing seconds.

However, Maryland may be without their biggest weapon in quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who sprained his MCL against Indiana last Saturday and will be a game-time decision against Northwestern. Can the Terps, who are 13.5-point favorites, win without their dynamic playmaker?

We went to ScottGreene of TerrapinSportsReport to get the inside information on Maryland.


Q. The big question: Do you think QB Taulia Tagovailoa, who sprained his MCL against Indiana last week, will play against Northwestern? Is there a chance coaches will give him a rest, even if he’s healthy?

