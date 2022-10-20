@WildcatReport

Maryland is one of the pleasant surprises in the Big Ten this season.

This is without a doubt the most talented team that head coach Mike Locksley has had since he arrived in College Park in 2019. The Terrapins are 5-2 (2-2 Big Ten) on the season, with a seven-point loss to No. 4 Michigan and a two-point loss to Purdue, when a game-tying two-point conversion was waved off by a penalty in the closing seconds.

However, Maryland may be without their biggest weapon in quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who sprained his MCL against Indiana last Saturday and will be a game-time decision against Northwestern. Can the Terps, who are 13.5-point favorites, win without their dynamic playmaker?

We went to ScottGreene of TerrapinSportsReport to get the inside information on Maryland.



