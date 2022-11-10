@WildcatReport

Minnesota started the season 4-0 and looked like the best team in the Big Ten West.

But the Golden Gophers hit some potholes on their road to Indianapolis, losing their first three games in October, to Purdue, Illinois and Penn State, and all by double digits.

Minnesota has gotten back on track since. They blew out Rutgers 31-0. Then, last week, backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis led them back from a 10-0 halftime deficit to knock off Nebraska in Lincoln, 20-13.

We talked to Alex Carlson of TheGopherReport.com to get the inside scoop on Minnesota (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten), a team that's currently in a four-way tie for second place in the West division.

Here is our Q&A:



