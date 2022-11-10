@WildcatReport

An insider's look at Minnesota
Minnesota started the season 4-0 and looked like the best team in the Big Ten West.
But the Golden Gophers hit some potholes on their road to Indianapolis, losing their first three games in October, to Purdue, Illinois and Penn State, and all by double digits.
Minnesota has gotten back on track since. They blew out Rutgers 31-0. Then, last week, backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis led them back from a 10-0 halftime deficit to knock off Nebraska in Lincoln, 20-13.
We talked to Alex Carlson of TheGopherReport.com to get the inside scoop on Minnesota (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten), a team that's currently in a four-way tie for second place in the West division.
Here is our Q&A:
Q. The big question: who do you expect to play quarterback for the Gophers on Saturday? How will Minnesota’s offense differ if Athan Kaliakmanis plays instead of veteran Tanner Morgan?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news