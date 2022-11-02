@WildcatReport

The last two times Northwestern played Ohio State were very different experiences.

In 2019, a Wildcat team that finished 3-9 got destroyed by the Buckeyes, 52-3, at Ryan Field in what was the worst margin of defeat for the program in the last 15 years.

In 2020, the West division champion Wildcats gave the Buckeyes fits for three quarters before falling 22-10 in the Big Ten Championship Game.

This matchup, with the Wildcats at 1-7 and riding a seven-game losing streak, feels like it will be more akin to 2019 than 2020.

How does this Ohio State juggernaut, coming in ranked second in the just revealed CFP rankings, compare to previous versions, and what are Northwestern's chances of at least keeping it close?

We talked to our favorite Buckeye, BuckeyeHuddle Assistant Editor Kevin Noon, to get the inside scoop.

Here is our Q&A:



