@WildcatReport

An insider's look at Ohio State
The last two times Northwestern played Ohio State were very different experiences.
In 2019, a Wildcat team that finished 3-9 got destroyed by the Buckeyes, 52-3, at Ryan Field in what was the worst margin of defeat for the program in the last 15 years.
In 2020, the West division champion Wildcats gave the Buckeyes fits for three quarters before falling 22-10 in the Big Ten Championship Game.
This matchup, with the Wildcats at 1-7 and riding a seven-game losing streak, feels like it will be more akin to 2019 than 2020.
How does this Ohio State juggernaut, coming in ranked second in the just revealed CFP rankings, compare to previous versions, and what are Northwestern's chances of at least keeping it close?
We talked to our favorite Buckeye, BuckeyeHuddle Assistant Editor Kevin Noon, to get the inside scoop.
Here is our Q&A:
Q. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald said this week that he doesn’t think anyone in the country is playing better than C.J. Stroud. What makes him such a dangerous quarterback? How does he compare to the guy that he replaced, Justin Fields?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news