@WildcatReport

For the first time in eight years and 93 games, there's a new coach on the Wisconsin sideline.

Former Badger defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will coach his first game as Wisconsin's interim head coach against Northwestern on Saturday, on the heels of the sudden and stunning firing of Paul Chryst.

What was the reaction in Madison to Chryst's ouster, and what can we expect from Leonhard, a former Badger safety who played 10 years in the NFL?



We went to Seamus Rohrer of BadgerBlitz to get the answer to those questions and many more.



