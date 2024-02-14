@WildcatReport

Northwestern’s basketball program is fond of slogans.

“Pound the Rock” is almost as much a part of the team as the purple N. They regularly talk a lot about their toughness and having a “next man up” mentality.

Those words are going to be put the test now that Ty Berry is out for the year.

Northwestern head coach Chris Collins announced on Wednesday that Berry, a senior guard in the middle of his best season as a Wildcat, tore the meniscus in his left knee. Surgery was successful to repair the knee on Feb. 13 but the rehab process has ruled Berry out for the remainder of the season.

This is the worst-case scenario that fans have been dreading since Berry tweaked his knee in the first half in last Wednesday’s win over Nebraska. He didn’t play in Sunday’s win over Penn State, but there was still some hope that he would only need minor surgery and might be back after a few weeks. That turned out not to be the case.

You can imagine how devastating the injury is for Berry, who was in the midst of his best year as a Wildcat. He is the team’s bet three-point shooter at 43.3% and ranks third in the Big Ten in threes per game. He is the team’s fourth-leading scorer (11.6 ppg) and third-leading rebounder (3.9 rpg), and ranks third in steals (31).

More than all the numbers, though, Berry is a stalwart, a grinder who exudes positivity and effort. He came into the program in 2020 as a marksman, but even though he sometimes struggled with his outside shot during his career, he worked hard to become an all-around player – a rebounder, a defender, a passer. He transformed his body. And this year, his shooting touch has been deadly.

Now, his season is over. But Northwestern’s is not. The goal of making the NCAA Tournament is still in front of them, but the road to a berth in the Big Dance just got a lot bumpier.

Berry’s loss means a lot more playing time for Nick Martinelli. The crafty sophomore got his first career start in Berry’s place on Saturday and excelled, finishing with 11 points and eight rebounds. He’s 6-foot-7, compared to Berry’s 6-foot-3, so he brings to the table more size and rebounding, two qualities the Wildcats lack. They currently rank last in rebounding and offensive rebounding in the Big Ten.

Martinelli’s height and presence in the paint was felt on Sunday. “He bullied us,” said Penn State head coach Mike Rhoades.

If there’s one positive here it’s that Martinelli looks ready to meet the challenge. He’s a slinky, funky player who can put the ball in the basket in a variety of ways. He unveiled his version of a sky hook on Sunday. He’s not a great defender as of yet, but he has worked hard to become passable, and at least his length can alter shots.

Furthermore, Martinelli is a gamer. He has been a pleasant surprise for the Wildcats and has risen to the occasion with every opportunity he’s been given. Now he’s getting a big one.