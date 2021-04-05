WildcatReport - Anthony Gaines enters the transfer portal

Northwestern got a little thinner on the wing Monday afternoon as redshirt junior Anthony Gaines entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer.

He joins Miller Kopp as the second Wildcat to announce his intention to leave the program.

While Gaines' numbers won't blow anyone away, he was the team's best defender and a two-time team captain in Evanston.

Gaines averaged 5.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game on 37% shooting from the field and 28% from three-point land in his career. He started five games this past season and logged 20 minutes per game.

What Gaines did well was everything that didn't show up in the box score. He was a tremendous defender, able to lock down the opponents' leading scorer. Just ask Marcus Carr, Minnesota's leading scorer, who was shut down by Gaines in a Wildcat win in February.

Gaines was also a team leader, as evidenced by his captaincy the last two seasons, and gave the Wildcats a "junkyard dog" mentality.