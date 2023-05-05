At long last, Richie Hagarty is a Wildcat
It was a long and winding road, through four seasons and two college programs, but it led Richie Hagarty to where he always wanted to be: in Evanston, Ill., as a Northwestern Wildcat.
The defensive end was recruited by Northwestern out of Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral in 2019, but an offer never materialized. He wound up earning that coveted offer four years later, this time as a college graduate and a father, with three years of college football under his belt.
Hagarty wasted no time, announcing his commitment to the program on Monday, on the heels of an official visit.
"I was recruited by Northwestern from my sophomore year of high school all the way until senior year," Hagarty said. "They ended up taking another guy over me, which is a realistic thing that happens in college football."
(That player was Adetomiwa Adebawore, who was just selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft — by Indianapolis, ironically).
Hagarty instead went to Miami (Ohio) for two years before transferring to Southern Illinois for the 2021 season. After an all-Missouri Valley Conference campaign, with 28 tackles and six sacks in 2022, Hagarty entered the transfer portal in February and kept the Wildcats in the front of his mind, even though the staff has been shaken up drastically since his first recruitment.
"I always loved Northwestern going into this process," he said. "I knew right when I was there, [head] coach [Pat] Fitz[gerald], [defensive line] coach [Christian] Smith, [defensive coordinator David] Braun, everybody there welcomed me.
"Everything the program has to offer, it's a family-based program. I even knew when I posted the offer, it said 'Northwestern University football family', when I was tagging them. It definitely reflected the program."
The old phrase is "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em." But Hagarty is doing just the opposite after Southern Illinois' stunning 31-24 upset of Northwestern at Ryan Field last September, when he posted three tackles and recovered a fumble.
Not to worry, he said. There isn't any bad blood, and he thinks the transition will be smooth.
"It wasn't weird at all thinking about how we beat them and all that, because they had some struggles," he said. "I talked to them on my official [visit] about what was going on and what was happening within the program.
"They made some changes with Coach Braun and Coach Smith, all these coming in are ex-FCS guys...so the connections intertwine together."
Northwestern might have a new position coach and defensive coordinator since Hagarty was in the building as a high schooler, but they're familiar faces to him. Hagarty's SIU squads played Smith's South Dakota State team in 2021, and Braun's North Dakota State teams in 2021 and 2022.
Hagarty testified to both coach's ability to produce and coach at a high level. While Hagarty and the Salukis went 0-2 against Braun's Bison, he does have bragging rights over Smith's Jackrabbits. The Salukis beat then-No. 2 South Dakota State, 42-41, in overtime.
"They have results that speak for their coaching," Hagarty said about his new coaches. "Coach Smith came in and took over the D-line and ended up almost doubling their sacks at South Dakota State... I was very intrigued with watching South Dakota State last year and him bringing that to Northwestern.
"Then Coach Braun, he had numerous years of success at North Dakota State... I would argue that NDSU is one of the most sound teams in all of college football. So bringing that culture to Northwestern, I think, is going to be huge."
Hagarty said that the year-to-year change from the new staff was apparent on his visit.
"I think they've already made an impact, talking to the players through spring ball. They love them," he said. "These guys are adopting the culture that they are bringing in and are ready to roll."
The culture and atmosphere at Northwestern seems to be rebounding after a dismal 1-11 2022 season, and Hagarty is excited to fit into that puzzle. He thinks what sets him apart as he transfers in is his enthusiasm and motivation.
"Without a doubt, i think enthusiasm, hard work and effort," he said. "I have a daughter, a four-year old daughter. That's my why.
"It's why I play with a crazed or maniac kind of deal, because I'm not playing for anybody but her, to be honest."
While other players don't have the familial connection that fuels Hagarty's engine, he thinks that ethic rubs off on others and drives the whole team forward.
"It definitely brings a newfound respect that people will be able to see and be like, 'Okay, let's match this energy. Let's match this effort,'" he said. "I like being in the weight room. I like doing the extra stuff...
"As an older guy, I feel like I can give people an understanding that it's bigger than yourself at the end of the day. If you're playing with your brothers, and you're playing with all these guys that are connected, it's definitely a different level of play."
Hagarty said that Smith, Braun and Fitzgerald want him to come in as a pass-rushing defensive end, something he says is his specialty and an area where he has been trained by one of the best to ever do it: retired five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Mathis of the Indianapolis Colts.
"I'm a pretty effective pass rusher," he said. "They want me as an every down guy to make an impact not only on the run game but utilizing my pass rush capabilities. I've worked with Robert Mathis back in Indianapolis to refine my skills, that's a guy who has been really successful in this game, to say the least."
Hagarty's toolbox is deep and he's ready to bring all that he knows to Northwestern next season.
"I'm ready to work, that's it," he said. "I'm ready to come in and to contribute, I'm ready to join the family...
"I'm ready to come in, to adopt a culture and to compete for a starting spot."
Hagarty has two years of eligibility remaining.