It was a long and winding road, through four seasons and two college programs, but it led Richie Hagarty to where he always wanted to be: in Evanston, Ill., as a Northwestern Wildcat.

The defensive end was recruited by Northwestern out of Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral in 2019, but an offer never materialized. He wound up earning that coveted offer four years later, this time as a college graduate and a father, with three years of college football under his belt.

Hagarty wasted no time, announcing his commitment to the program on Monday, on the heels of an official visit.

"I was recruited by Northwestern from my sophomore year of high school all the way until senior year," Hagarty said. "They ended up taking another guy over me, which is a realistic thing that happens in college football."

(That player was Adetomiwa Adebawore, who was just selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft — by Indianapolis, ironically).

Hagarty instead went to Miami (Ohio) for two years before transferring to Southern Illinois for the 2021 season. After an all-Missouri Valley Conference campaign, with 28 tackles and six sacks in 2022, Hagarty entered the transfer portal in February and kept the Wildcats in the front of his mind, even though the staff has been shaken up drastically since his first recruitment.

"I always loved Northwestern going into this process," he said. "I knew right when I was there, [head] coach [Pat] Fitz[gerald], [defensive line] coach [Christian] Smith, [defensive coordinator David] Braun, everybody there welcomed me.

"Everything the program has to offer, it's a family-based program. I even knew when I posted the offer, it said 'Northwestern University football family', when I was tagging them. It definitely reflected the program."

The old phrase is "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em." But Hagarty is doing just the opposite after Southern Illinois' stunning 31-24 upset of Northwestern at Ryan Field last September, when he posted three tackles and recovered a fumble.

Not to worry, he said. There isn't any bad blood, and he thinks the transition will be smooth.

"It wasn't weird at all thinking about how we beat them and all that, because they had some struggles," he said. "I talked to them on my official [visit] about what was going on and what was happening within the program.

"They made some changes with Coach Braun and Coach Smith, all these coming in are ex-FCS guys...so the connections intertwine together."