Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Feb 6, 2025
2026 OL Gene Riordan: Northwestern has 'a special place in my heart'
Matthew Shelton  •  WildcatReport
Managing Editor

Northwestern hosted top offensive line target Gene Riordan as part of the program's Feb. 1 Prospect Day, bringing the local tackle from Hinsdale (Ill.) Central back to campus.

Riordan's recruitment is heavily contested but he said the Wildcats are towards the top of his 18-school offer list.

"There's a special place in my heart for Northwestern with the values they hold as a program and the coaches that lead them into battle every Saturday," he said.

Read more about Riordan and his visit in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!

MORE ON RIORDAN:

Northwestern offer 'a great feeling' for high-profile 2026 OT Gene Riordan

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In