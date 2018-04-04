Northwestern knew it was getting a strong recruiter when the program hired Louis Ayeni as its new running backs coach in January. That hiring decision is beginning to pay dividends.

Four-star, Rivals250 running back Jirehl Brock of Quincy (Ill.) says that Ayeni is one of the primary reasons he is interested in Northwestern and planning to visit on April 14. Ayeni recruited Brock when he was coaching at Iowa State. Now at Northwestern, the coach has leveraged a strong relationship with the No. 2 player in the state to put the Wildcats back on his recruiting radar.

