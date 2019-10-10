@WildcatReport

C.J. Bacher came from what seems like a different era of Northwestern football. When Bacher was the quarterback in Evanston, from 2006-08, the Wildcats were known for their offense, and the gunslinger from California collected yards like a car console collects coins. Meanwhile, NU’s defense couldn’t stop anyone.

Now, the opposite is true. The defense is suffocating opponents, while the offense is running in wet cement. After five games, Northwestern has a grand total of 702 passing yards and two touchdowns. Bacher once threw for 520 yards and five TDs in one game, against Michigan State in 2007.

Hunter Johnson, TJ Green (briefly) and now Aidan Smith have all taken turns leading the offense as the quarterback, with very little success. Northwestern ranks below 120th in the nation in points, yards, passing and SP+.

Bacher says he watches Northwestern today like a fan rather than a former quarterback. All those years of film study, he said, wore off after a few years. “Now I just watch the ball instead of the backside safety,” he says. He is more interested in cheering for the Wildcats than analyzing the game plan.

So Bacher is just as disappointed as any NU supporter in the Ryan Field stands who couldn’t tell a cover-four from a two-by-four. The difference is that Bacher sees a lot more than the average fan does. He even saw this sluggish start coming – though he didn’t think it would be this bad.

“Any time you’re playing three quarterbacks in the first five games, it’s not a good sign,” he said.

Bacher envisioned these problems because Northwestern was replacing Clayton Thorson, a four-year starter and the school’s all-time leading passer. Anytime that happens, Bacher says, there’s going to be a natural downturn in offensive production, especially in the passing game.

“You’re losing a four-year quarterback who’s now on an NFL roster,” he explained. “The expectations are high, and fans think that the next guy is going to immediately pick up where (Thorson) left off. It doesn’t work that way.” Especially, he says, when the quarterbacks replacing him are making their first career starts.

Bacher anticipated these issues arising because he lived through a similar situation himself. Eerily similar, in fact.

Back in 2006, head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s first year as head coach, Bacher was one of three quarterbacks trying to replace Brett Basanez, who had been a four-year starter and just graduated the year before. Basanez, like Thorson, had been unbelievably productive in purple, throwing for more than 10,000 yards in his career, a mark that only he and Thorson have reached in Northwestern history – and one that only three other Big Ten quarterbacks have attained.

None of the three QBs battling for the job in 2006 had much experience. Mike Kafka, a redshirt freshman who had the best arm of the bunch, started the season opener, but the offense struggled. He gave way by Week 5 to fellow redshirt freshman Andrew Brewer, who was a better runner than thrower and would eventually move to wide receiver the next season. Bacher, a redshirt sophomore who had played 53 snaps in his career to that point and was battling an injury, didn’t come on until late in the game in Week 7, a loss to Purdue that dropped the Wildcats’ record to 2-5.

But Bacher gave the offense a spark and he won the starting job. The next week, the Wildcats exploded for 38 points against Michigan State and – even though they lost the game, 41-38, after the biggest comeback in NCAA history – the team had found its quarterback.

Bacher wound up starting the rest of the season, as well as the next two years. He still ranks as the No. 4 passer all-time at Northwestern (7,571 yards) and the single-season passing record holder (3,656 yards in 2007).