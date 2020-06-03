News More News
Bajakian has plans for versatile TE commit Lawson Albright

Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
Mike Bajakian likes his tight ends.

Northwestern’s new offensive coordinator tutored NFL All-Pro Travis Kelce when he ran the offense at Cincinnati, and last year there were three tight ends were among the top six receivers in his offense at Boston College.

So Lawson Albright is excited to be the first tight end to commit to Bajakian at Northwestern. And the three-star from Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley is just the kind of big, athletic weapon that Bajakian can utilize a variety of different ways in the Wildcats’ attack.

