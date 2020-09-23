WildcatReport - Bajakian's new offense already 'second nature' to Northwestern

There’s no question that the offense is by far Northwestern fans’ biggest concern going into the 2020 season.

While they are excited to see what a new offensive coordinator and a new quarterback can do to revive what was the worst passing offense in the Big Ten last season, they are leery because COVID-19 has limited the team’s ability to practice. They worry whether players will have enough time to get up to speed in new coordinator Mike Bajakian’s system before the season opener on Oct. 24.

Wide receiver Riley Lees and that new quarterback, Peyton Ramsey, essentially said on Wednesday that there’s nothing to worry about. The offense is easy to learn.

It’s so easy that Lees, a fifth-year senior, feels like he’s been running Bajakian’s offense since he arrived in Evanston in 2016.

“This stuff is second nature right now,” said Lees. “I feel like this is my fifth year running this offense, basically.”

The transition for Ramsey, a fifth-year grad transfer from Indiana, has also been pretty simple. What’s different about Bajakian’s new offense when compared to his old one in Bloomington?

“Not a whole lot,” he said. He maintains that most college offenses are similar, no matter where you play.

“Football is football and it’s all about how, formationally, you can scheme teams. For the most part, everybody runs the same plays and runs the same routes. It’s just a matter of how you game plan it and how you utilize those things.”

Lees echoed Ramsey’s take.

“Schematically, a curl flat (route) is a curl flat in football. It is what it is,” he said. “It’s more about terminology and things like that.”

Those comments will no doubt ease the angst of Wildcat fans. Last year’s offensive debacle was caused, for the most part, by the new quarterbacks’ inability to get up to speed in previous offensive coordinator Mick McCall’s offense. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald explained it time and time again last season.

After fifth-year senior TJ Green went down with a season-ending injury in the opener, Aidan Smith and Hunter Johnson rotated in the starting job and never appeared to master the offense. As a whole, the four quarterbacks to record stats last year – Green, Johnson, Smith and Andrew Marty – combined to complete just 50% of their passes for 117.0 yards per game, with a backwards ratio of six touchdowns to 15 interceptions.