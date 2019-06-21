@WildcatReport

It’s doubtful that Northwestern has seen a recruit quite like 2020 commit Joe Bamisile. The 6-foot-4 combo board is an explosive, above-the-rim four-star prospect with elite athleticism. That’s a rarity for the Wildcats in and of itself.

But on top of that, Bamisile has an attitude and confidence that hasn’t been experienced in Evanston, either.

Last week, Bamisile was singled out as one of the top performers at the prestigious NBA Players Association Top 100 Camp that featured some of the best players in the country. You probably saw numerous tweets lauding his skills in your Twitter feed.

So what did it feel like for Bamisile to get so much media attention and draw so many accolades? You could almost hear him shrug over the phone. Bamisile expects as much from himself.

“I think I've always been one of the best players in the country. I just hadn't been in position to show that before,” he said. “I'm a super-confident person, so it's easy for me to do well.”

In other words, it was no big deal.

