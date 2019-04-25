You didn't have to be John Wooden to figure out Northwestern's problem last season. It's right there on the stat sheet, where the team finished last in the Big Ten in scoring (65.9 ppg) and shooting (40.2%).

The Wildcats are in desperate need of guys who can create his own shot off the dribble, shoot from deep and just flat-out put the ball in the basket. They may have gotten all three of those things in one when they landed 2020 combo guard Joe Bamisile last week.

The only bad news is that he can't start right away, so he won't arrive in Evanston until the season after this one.

Northwestern needs scoring, and if it's one thing that the 6-foot-4, 195-pounder has shown in his high school career, it's that he can score. The explosive guard averaged an impressive 28.7 points per game for Chesterfield County (Va.) Monacan last season, along with seven rebounds and three assists.

Bamisile scored more than 40 points in a game twice, with a high of 48 in a one-point win over Powhatan in the season opener. He shot 49% from the floor and 30% from beyond the arc on the season. He had a 43-point performance against Bird on Jan. 30 in which he made eight of nine shots from beyond the arc.

“I can score at all three levels,” he says.

Rivals' basketball recruiting analyst Corey Evans was watching Bamisile play in the Atlanta Tip-Off Classic on the day that he committed, and this is what he tweeted.