EVANSTON-Duke’s baffling mastery over Northwestern continues.

The Blue Devils won their sixth straight game over the Wildcats in dramatic fashion on Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, tying the game at 13 with 15 seconds left and then winning it, 26-20, in two overtimes.

It was an ugly game that saw plenty of mistakes and sloppy play from both teams. But Duke’s sputtering offense caught fire in overtime, scoring twice on Maalik Murphy touchdown passes, one a 25-yarder to Jordan Moore and the other a three-yarder to Eli Pancol.

The Blue Devils didn’t convert their mandatory two-point conversion try after Pancol’s score, leaving the door open for Northwestern to win the game on their second possession.

With Cam Porter doing most of the damage on the ground, the Wildcats reached the Duke three-yard line. But Mike Wright lost eight yards on an option on the next play, and his desperation throw into the end zone to Frank Covey IV fell incomplete to give the Blue Devils the win.

The loss was David Braun’s first since being named Northwestern’s head coach last November, breaking a streak of six straight victories. The Wildcats fell to 1-1 on the season, while Duke improved to 2-0.

Neither team’s offense could muster 300 yards in regulation.

Wright struggled for much of the game, completing 20 of 36 passes for 158 yards and one interception that Duke turned into its only touchdown through four quarters. He also had a couple other passes that could have easily been picked off.

Murphy wasn’t much better but found his touch in overtime, racking up all 50 yards and both TDs possible. He finished 24-of-39 for 242 yards, with three touchdowns and one INT.

What makes the loss particularly galling is that Northwestern looked like it had all but locked up the win on Duke’s game-tying field-goal drive in the closing minutes, when Anto Saka strip-sacked Murphy and Najee Story recovered the ball at the NU 23-yard line. But a review overturned the call on the field and Duke got one more shot.

They made it count as Todd Pelino, who had missed a 33-yard chip shot earlier, hit a 22-yarder to send the game into overtime.

Northwestern was sloppy from the outset in this one. First, Jason Reynolds II was called for unnecessary roughness on the opening kickoff. Then the Wildcats got whistled for a false start before their first offensive snap to put them all the way back to their own 8-yard line.

But Cam Porter dug them out of their self-imposed hole. He broke a tackle and sprinted 44 yards down the sideline before being dragged down from behind by Alex Howard at the Duke 46.

The Wildcats reached the Duke 34 when Wright made a blooper-reel play on third down. He cocked the ball back to throw, lost the handle and then pulled it out of the air for a gain of two yards. He was credited with a completion to himself, believe it or not, but it was short of the first down.

Jack Olsen came on to draw first blood with a 44-yard field goal that barely cleared the crossbar in a crosswind.

Northwestern and Duke then took turns handing each other scores with turnovers in their own end of the field.



