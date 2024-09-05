in other news
Takeaways: Northwestern leans on defense for tense win over Miami (Ohio)
Our takeaways from Northwestern's 13-6 win over Miami (Ohio).
Cats not as pretty as their new stadium, but get the win anyway
Northwestern won its first-ever game at Martin Stadium, 13-6, over Miami (Ohio).
Fearless Forecast: Northwestern vs. Miami (Ohio)
Will the Wildcats get a victory in the first game at their new, temporary home on the lakefront?
New Northwestern AD has plenty of football experience
Northwestern announced they will hire Villanova athletic director Mark Jackson for the same role.
Brett Gabbert, back from injury, excited to lead Miami in opener vs. NU
Brett Gabbert is happy to be back from a severe leg injury that cost him six games last season.
There have been a lot of changes to the Duke football program in the last year -- and maybe that's a good thing for a Northwestern team looking to snap a five-game losing streak against the Blue Devils.
New head coach Manny Diaz, most recently the defensive coordinator at Penn State, took over after Mike Elko left for Texas A&M after two successful seasons in Durham. And while star quarterback Riley Leonard transferred to Notre Dame, the Devils brought in former four-star quarterback Maalik Murphy from Texas to take his place.
Duke opened its season with a 26-3 win over Elon last Friday night. The defense rang up eight sacks, while Murphy threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns, against one interception.
But how much of that easy win was due to Duke, and how much to an overmatched FCS opponent?
We talked to Connor O'Neill, publisher of DevilsIllustrated.com, to get the inside scoop on Duke in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!
Q. It had to be disappointing to lose head coach Mike Elko after a short but successful run in Durham. What has Manny Diaz brought to the program, and how does Duke Nation feel about the new head coach?
