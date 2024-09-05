There have been a lot of changes to the Duke football program in the last year -- and maybe that's a good thing for a Northwestern team looking to snap a five-game losing streak against the Blue Devils.

New head coach Manny Diaz, most recently the defensive coordinator at Penn State, took over after Mike Elko left for Texas A&M after two successful seasons in Durham. And while star quarterback Riley Leonard transferred to Notre Dame, the Devils brought in former four-star quarterback Maalik Murphy from Texas to take his place.

Duke opened its season with a 26-3 win over Elon last Friday night. The defense rang up eight sacks, while Murphy threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns, against one interception.

But how much of that easy win was due to Duke, and how much to an overmatched FCS opponent?

We talked to Connor O'Neill, publisher of DevilsIllustrated.com, to get the inside scoop on Duke





Q. It had to be disappointing to lose head coach Mike Elko after a short but successful run in Durham. What has Manny Diaz brought to the program, and how does Duke Nation feel about the new head coach?