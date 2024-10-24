Behind Enemy Lines: Iowa

There are a lot of similarities between Northwestern and Iowa. This year, more than most.

Both programs rely on their defense to win games. Both are offensively challenged. Both rank in the bottom three in passing offense in the Big Ten.

On top of that, there are two former Wildcats who are contributors on the Hawkeye offense. Former Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan is the backup to Cade McNamara, runs the goal-line offense for the Hawkeyes and has scored three touchdowns. Maybe more surprisingly, Jacob Gill has become one of Iowa's top wide receivers with 16 catches, already matching his total in four years at Northwestern.

Iowa (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) is coming off of a demoralizing 32-20 loss at Michigan State, where they came in as 7-point favorites. Both teams have one common opponent this year and the results don't bode well for the Wildcats: Iowa beat by 24 points the same Washington team that hammered Northwestern 24-5.

What can we expect from Iowa on Saturday, and will Sullivan and Gill have an impact? We talked to publisher Adam Jacobi of GoIowaAwesome.com to get an inside look at the Hawkeyes.

