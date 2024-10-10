Advertisement
Published Oct 10, 2024
Behind Enemy Lines: Maryland
Louie Vaccher
Maryland goes into Friday night's Big Ten matchup against Northwestern coming off of a bye week. But the Terrapins' last game, two weeks ago, was against Indiana, the same team that beat the Wildcats last week.

Both of the games followed a similar pattern. Maryland was neck-and-neck with the Hoosiers well into the second half -- it was tied at 21 late in the third quarter -- before IU pulled away to win 42-28. Northwestern was within three points early in the fourth quarter before Indiana scored the last two touchdowns to win 41-24.

Maryland is 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten, including a disappointing home loss at the hands of underdog Michigan State. Northwestern fans will remember the Terrapins' quarterback: Billy Edwards Jr. started in place of the injured Taulia Tagovailoa against Northwestern in 2022 and beat the Wildcats, 31-24, in College Park.

At 2-3 and 0-2 in conference play, Northwestern really needs this game if it wants to get on track for a bowl berth. What are the Wildcats' chances of knocking off the 9.5-point favorite Terps on the road, and what can we expect out of Maryland?

We talked to Scott Greene of TerrapinSportsReport to get some insider information. Here is our Q&A.

Q. What is the vibe around Maryland this season after a 3-2 start and a bye week? How is the first season post-Taulia going?


