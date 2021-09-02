If you think Northwestern looks much different this year than it did in 2020, wait until you see Michigan State.

It's a good thing the Spartans wear names on their jerseys after losing 26 players to the transfer portal this offseason and bringing in 20 more. To put that turnover in perspective, Michigan State's 46 comings and goings combined are more than triple the number of Northwestern's (14: seven in, seven out) since last season.

Add those transfers to the normal graduation losses, and the Spartan team we see on Friday night will only slightly resemble the squad that upset then-No. 8 Northwestern, 29-20, to hand the Wildcats their only regular-season loss a year ago.

We talked to SpartanMag.com associate editor Paul Konyndyk to sort through all the new players on the roster and give us the inside scoop on the new-look Spartans.





Q. Mel Tucker has been very active in the portal. How different is this team than last year’s squad? What kind of impact do you think all that turnover will have, at least early in the season?