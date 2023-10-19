@WildcatReport

Northwestern and Nebraska have a lot in common coming into Saturday's matchup in Lincoln.

The Wildcats and Huskers are both 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten. They both posted wins two weeks ago and are coming off of a bye week. They both have first-year coaches in place after firing beloved former players who held the post previously (though under very different circumstances). On top of that, after 12 straight years of playing each other in the Big Ten, Northwestern and Nebraska each have identical 6-6 records.

The Huskers opened the season with two losses, but have won three of four since, with only a loss to No. 2 Michigan during that stretch. Like Nebraska teams of old, new head coach Matt Rhule's team is good at running the football and stopping the run.

We talked to beat writer Grant Hansen of HuskerOnline.com to get some inside intel on the Huskers.