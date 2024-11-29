Behind Enemy Lines: No. 22 Illinois

One year after their last meeting, Northwestern and Illinois have almost swapped places.

Last year, it was Illinois that needed a win for a bowl berth while Northwestern was already in. The Wildcats won a wild, rollicking game, 45-43, to bring the Land of Lincoln Trophy back to Evanston after two years in Champaign.

This year, it's the Illini (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten), who already know that they will be going bowling somewhere warm after the season, who are looking to reclaim The Hat. And the slumping Wildcats (4-7, 2-6) are looking for a victory to close out a disappointing season and keep alive the faint dream of a bowl berth that is a longshot at best.

Illinois is riding a two-game winning streak after pasting Michigan State at home, 38-16, and then pulling off a stunning 38-31 road win over Rutgers last week by scoring on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Luke Altmyer to Pat Bryant with four seconds left in the game.

We talked to publisher Doug Bucshon of OrangeandBlueNews.com to get the inside scoop on the arch-rival Illini.