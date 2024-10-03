PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry01OFhXTloxSjRTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTU4WFdOWjFKNFMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Behind Enemy Lines: No. 23 Indiana

Curt Cignetti has the Hoosiers rolling in his first year in Bloomington.
Curt Cignetti has the Hoosiers rolling in his first year in Bloomington. (AP)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher
@WildcatReport

Curt Cignetti talked a big game when he was hired by Indiana. So far, he has backed it up.

The Hoosiers are off to a 5-0 start, their best since 1967, and cracked the AP poll at No. 23 this week after beating Maryland 42-28 last Saturday. They haven't exactly played a Murderer's Row this season, but they are hammering teams by an average of 36 points per game.

Indiana offense scores 48.8 points per contest and is ranked third in the nation. They hung 77 points on Western Illinois and 52 on Charlotte. Their defense leads the nation in sacks and allows just 13 points per contest. In short, they have been a juggernaut.

So what has Cignetti done to turn things around in Bloomington? We talked to Zach Browning of TheHoosier.com to get the inside scoop on Indiana.


Q. I think a lot of people were optimistic about Curt Cignetti, but I have to think he has wildly exceeded expectations so far. What has he done to change the culture and the fortunes of the program so rapidly in Bloomington, especially with so many new faces?

