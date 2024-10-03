@WildcatReport

Curt Cignetti talked a big game when he was hired by Indiana. So far, he has backed it up.

The Hoosiers are off to a 5-0 start, their best since 1967, and cracked the AP poll at No. 23 this week after beating Maryland 42-28 last Saturday. They haven't exactly played a Murderer's Row this season, but they are hammering teams by an average of 36 points per game.

Indiana offense scores 48.8 points per contest and is ranked third in the nation. They hung 77 points on Western Illinois and 52 on Charlotte. Their defense leads the nation in sacks and allows just 13 points per contest. In short, they have been a juggernaut.

So what has Cignetti done to turn things around in Bloomington? We talked to Zach Browning of TheHoosier.com to get the inside scoop on Indiana.



