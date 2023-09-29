Simply put, Penn State is the real deal.

The Nittany Lions have won nine straight games dating to last season, all by at least 14 points. They have yet to turn the ball over in four games this year. Last week, their No. 1 defense held Iowa to 76 total yards in a 31-0 shutout win.

Northwestern is flying high after a thrilling comeback win over Minnesota last week, but will now face its biggest test of the season. Are the Wildcats ready for what's coming their way?



We talked to beat writer Marty Leap of HappyValleyInsider.com to get the scoop on No. 6 Penn State.



