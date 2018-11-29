The good news for the Northwestern Wildcats: they made the Big Ten championship game for the first time in history. The bad news: they face an Ohio State team ranked sixth in the College Football Playoff rankings and coming off a 62-39 beatdown of No. 7 Michigan.

Oh, and the Wildcats have beaten the Buckeyes once in 31 tries over the last 47 years.

But that's all ancient history for a Northwestern team that has won seven straight Big Ten games and is 5-0 away from Ryan Field going into Saturday night's matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

We went to publisher Kevin Noon of BuckeyeGrove.com to get some inside information on the big, bad Buckeyes and find out what kind of chance the Wildcats have for pulling the upset as 14.5-point underdogs.

Here is our Q&A.