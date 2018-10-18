Head coach Chris Ash's third year at Rutgers hasn't gone as planned.

The Scarlet Knight come into Saturday's matchup with Northwestern riding a six-game losing streak, and losing five of them by at least 21 points.

What can Wildcat fans expect from the Scarlet Knights on Saturday? We went to Richie Schnyderite of TheKnightReport.com to get the inside scoop on Rutgers.





Q. After six straight losses, including a couple games that were thought to be winnable, what is this team’s psyche coming into Saturday?