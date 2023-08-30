There are some striking similarities between the Northwestern and Rutgers teams who will face off in the season opener on Sunday at SHI Stadium.

Both teams are coming off of ugly one-win Big Ten seasons that featured an anemic offense. They both will have a different Week 1 starting QB than they did last year. And they both look at this opener as a rare chance to get a Big Ten win.

The biggest difference is that head coach Greg Schiano is back for his third year in his second stint as the leader of the Scarlet Knights, while David Braun is coaching his very first game as a head coach for the Wildcats.

We went to publisher Richie Schnyderite of TheKnightReport.com to get some inside intel on the Scarlet Knights. Here is our Q&A.



